Two brothers give back life to old Korean restaurant in Stevens Point

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Two brothers are set to open a new Korean restaurant in the old Dosirak location in Stevens Point. The Brokogi Food Truck in Rib Mountain took off in the few months it was open and now, they’re thinking bigger.

Owners Sang and Sangin Woon are still keeping some aspects of the beloved Stevens Point restaurant the same. As for the food truck, Sang hopes to use it again someday.

For Sang, owning a Korean food truck was not the plan, but when college wasn’t working out, he began to cook up a different plan. “I was in college, so I decided to start looking for a trailer, but in my age I didn’t have a lot of money, so I started looking for an empty trailer,” he said.

As it turned out, he was able to put those aerospace engineering skills to work.

“That’s how I was able to build my own trailer at home because I just built it from scratch,” Sang added.

Since then, Sang has built lots of restaurant equipment from scratch and was able to convince his little brother Sangin to join his business endeavor. “I thought he was like joking around and also we were in college and he was like stressing out and I was stressing out,” Sangin said.

Now, Sangin is the head chef and has been coming up with new menu items, including Korean fried chicken, but just like brothers do, the two have had a few disagreements getting the place ready.

“There’s multiple types of food that people can try. We have 21 new menu items,” Sangin added. “We fight about the taste, the flavor and like how the quality is going to be bad, quantity, quality and how authentic food is.”

Sang plans to open the restaurant in two weeks and hopes to open another Korean restaurant in Wausau sometime next year.

