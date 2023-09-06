News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Tara Johnson announces grassroots campaign for Congress

Tara Johnson
Tara Johnson(Tara for Wisconsin Campaign)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEAU) - Democrat Tara Johnson, former La Crosse County Board Chair, is announcing her grassroots campaign for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District to take on Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden.

“Western Wisconsinites deserve a leader with a proven track record focused on doing the hard work to get the job done for them, not politicians like Congressman Derrick Van Orden, who are taking us backward,” Johnson said. “I’m running for Congress because I have the track record of bringing people together to solve tough problems for working families, rural communities, and people who have been left behind. I’ll always fight for access to safe, legal abortion rights, expanding access to more affordable health care and prescription drugs, and ensuring Social Security and Medicare are there for the generations who earned it.”

Additional information about Johnson is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in New York.
Amazon distribution center to be built in Weston
A police car.
One woman dead after stabbing in Clintonville, suspect in custody
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville stabbing: Probable cause statement says man stabbed mother
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

The free exhibit will run through September at the Woodson History Center
‘A Woman Who Can’ exhibit celebrates Wausau native who became Miss America
Tara Johnson is the former La Crosse County Board Chair
Democrat announces grassroots campaign for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District
The exact charges are not clear, but appear related to a gun possession charge the president's...
Federal prosecutors seek new indictment for Hunter Biden by end of September
Grace Stanke Display
Miss America exhibit “Graces” Marathon County Historical Society
60s possible over the extended forecast
First Alert Weather: Cooler weather settles in, periodic showers & storms Wednesday