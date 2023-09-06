Rep. Van Orden holds round table discussion focused on veteran needs

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Representative Derrick Van Orden (WI-3) made a stop to talk to veterans in Plover on Wednesday for a round table discussion to connect with veterans and listen to their needs.

Van Orden is chair of the House Veteran’s Affair Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity where he is focused on improving the transition from active service to civilian life. A Navy Seal veteran himself, he is also raising awareness for veteran mental health, saying he has lost many friends to suicide over the years.

He plans to continue discussions like these to make sure veteran’s voices are heard.

“Consistently meeting with different groups of people gives you a consistent understanding of what’s taking place,” Rep. Van Orden said. “A lot of stuff said here is going to be pertinent in six months, but a lot of it won’t. So, I need to make sure that I’m in constant contact with all of our folks.”

Members also discussed different issues veterans have with enrolling for benefits and medical coverage. Van Orden is hoping discussions continue throughout his district so he and other committee members can make a difference in D.C.

