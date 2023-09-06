News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rep. Van Orden holds round table discussion focused on veteran needs

Veteran Round Table
Veteran Round Table(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Representative Derrick Van Orden (WI-3) made a stop to talk to veterans in Plover on Wednesday for a round table discussion to connect with veterans and listen to their needs.

Van Orden is chair of the House Veteran’s Affair Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity where he is focused on improving the transition from active service to civilian life. A Navy Seal veteran himself, he is also raising awareness for veteran mental health, saying he has lost many friends to suicide over the years.

He plans to continue discussions like these to make sure veteran’s voices are heard.

“Consistently meeting with different groups of people gives you a consistent understanding of what’s taking place,” Rep. Van Orden said. “A lot of stuff said here is going to be pertinent in six months, but a lot of it won’t. So, I need to make sure that I’m in constant contact with all of our folks.”

Members also discussed different issues veterans have with enrolling for benefits and medical coverage. Van Orden is hoping discussions continue throughout his district so he and other committee members can make a difference in D.C.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in New York.
Amazon distribution center to be built in Weston
A police car.
One woman dead after stabbing in Clintonville, suspect in custody
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville stabbing: Probable cause statement says man stabbed mother
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

60s possible over the extended forecast
First Alert Weather: Cooler weather settles in, periodic showers & storms Wednesday
The free exhibit will run through September at the Woodson History Center
‘A Woman Who Can’ exhibit celebrates Wausau native who became Miss America
Tara Johnson is the former La Crosse County Board Chair
Democrat announces grassroots campaign for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District
The exact charges are not clear, but appear related to a gun possession charge the president's...
Federal prosecutors seek new indictment for Hunter Biden by end of September