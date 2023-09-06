Oneida Co. to host “Light Up the Night” event to support mental health recovery

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Mental health and substance use disorders affect all communities, people from all walks of life, and all age groups. Each September, National Recovery Month celebrates the gains made by those in recovery.

“Light Up the Night for Recovery” will be held at Hodag Park in Rhinelander on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 5-8 p.m. All community members are invited to attend the free family-friendly evening. The event will include a community resource fair, games, refreshments, raffle prizes, and a time for story-sharing. The purpose is to celebrate recovery, remember those who were lost, and connect individuals with recovery support.

Earlier this year, in recognition of the troubling statistics seen over the past few years regarding mental health and the growing demand for mental and behavioral health services providers have seen across the state, Gov. Evers declared 2023 the Year of Mental Health, calling mental and behavioral health a “burgeoning crisis” affecting the state and Wisconsin’s kids, families, and workforce.

The event is a reminder that “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.”

Millions of people in the United States are living with substance use or mental health concerns and in many cases, both of these as co-occurring challenges. Although these disorders are often serious, they are treatable. People with substance use and mental health disorders need community support on their pathway to recovery. Recovery support and treatment services can help.

Available resources include:

American Indian Quitline: Call 1-833-9AL-QUIT (1-833-924-7848).

Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line: Text READY to 200-400 or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

Dial 211: local resources and referrals.

Text or call 988 for 24/7 crisis support.

Tri-County Crisis Number (Forest, Oneida, Vilas): 1-888-299-1188.

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1).

If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call 911 immediately.

Recovery is a process of change where individuals improve their health and strive to reach their full potential. There are many different recovery pathways, all of which need to be supported through relationships and social networks that provide support, friendship, love, and hope. Recovery is more difficult to attain when people seeking recovery do not experience this level of support.

To better support the path to recovery, partners in Oneida County are working to reduce stigma, increase social connectedness, and grow awareness of the local recovery support services.

To learn more about National Recovery Month visit rm.facesandvoicesofrecovery.org. For more information on this local event, contact Moriah Gross at 715-369-6110.

