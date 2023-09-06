News and First Alert Weather App
Northwoods Fall Ride returning to Tomahawk Sept. 14-17

A Northwoods tradition is motoring its way back to Tomahawk in just over a week.(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A Northwoods tradition is motoring its way back to Tomahawk in just over a week. Sherry Hulett with the Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to talk about the 42nd annual Northwoods Fall Ride. Hulett said the Fall Ride brings a big economic impact to the Northwoods each year and helps local businesses.

The event draws in over 30,000 people and is a way to kick off the fall season. The Northwoods Fall Ride will be happening in Tomahawk Sept. 14-17.

