Northwoods Fall Ride returning to Tomahawk Sept. 14-17

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A Northwoods tradition is motoring its way back to Tomahawk in just over a week. Sherry Hulett with the Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to talk about the 42nd annual Northwoods Fall Ride. Hulett said the Fall Ride brings a big economic impact to the Northwoods each year and helps local businesses.

The event draws in over 30,000 people and is a way to kick off the fall season. The Northwoods Fall Ride will be happening in Tomahawk Sept. 14-17.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.