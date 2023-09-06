News and First Alert Weather App
Miss America exhibit “Graces” Marathon County Historical Society

The free exhibit will run through September at the Woodson History Center
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Royalty is on display at the Marathon County Historical Society as Miss America has donated her personal collection for all to see.

If you stop by the Woodson History Center in Wausau you can currently see a collection of sashes, gowns, and crowns all belonging to Wausau native Grace Stanke who was crowned Miss America last December. The collection is part of the ‘A Woman Who Can’ display at the historical society.

Marathon County Historical Society Archivist and Historian Ben Clark said, “Because Grace is from Wausau, her mother Jenny got in touch with us and said ‘Hey, this would be a great opportunity to have it here’ and of course, we’re not going to say no to that. So, it’s a great opportunity to showcase and celebrate Grace and her accomplishments.”

Stanke is a nuclear engineering student at UW-Madison and an advocate for clean energy. She also encourages girls to pursue interests and careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The free exhibit will run through September.

The free exhibit will run through September at the Woodson History Center
