Froedtert Health and ThedaCare sign agreement to combine organizations

(WSAW) - Froedtert Health and ThedaCare have announced that their respective boards have approved a definitive agreement outlining the terms of the planned combined health system, an important step toward combining the organizations to advance local health care for patients in Wisconsin.

Both organizations are moving forward with appropriate and thoughtful planning, with the goal of launching the combined health system at the start of the new year, pending customary pre-closing conditions, further board approvals, and regulatory approval.

“We are excited to continue the process of bringing our locally-led healthcare organizations together, working in concert with the Medical College of Wisconsin,” said Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health. “Creating healthier communities throughout Wisconsin will take a lot of work as we move ahead, and we’re excited that we’re one step closer to embarking on this journey.”

“ThedaCare and Froedtert Health have long legacies of investing in their communities. Both organizations are committed to helping Wisconsinites live their best lives, and we believe that the best way to do that is by coming together,” said Imran A. Andrabi, MD, FAAFM, ThedaCare president and CEO.

Leaders from both organizations reinforced the goals and commitments outlined in the letter of intent, announced earlier this year, and they continue to drive the process of bringing Froedtert Health and ThedaCare together.

The combined organization will:

Help the people of Wisconsin live their unique, best lives.

Be based in Wisconsin, led by people who live and work in Wisconsin.

Deliver real value and bring innovative solutions for the health care needs of its state and communities.

Honor and grow the strong legacies of clinical excellence and community commitment.

Work in concert with partners at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

“Our Board is confident that Froedtert Health and ThedaCare is the right combination, and through our conversations over the last few months, we remain energized by the possibilities that exist to provide the best and most accessible care for the people of Wisconsin,” said Jim Kotek, chair of ThedaCare’s Board of Trustees.

“Our goal is to make a lasting impact on the future of health and health care in our state,” said Jud Snyder, chair of Froedtert Health’s Board of Directors. “This milestone represents important progress towards achieving that goal, and we are excited to have reached this point.”

Following the launch of the combined health system, Froedtert Health President and CEO Cathy Jacobson will initially assume the role of CEO, and ThedaCare President and CEO Imran A. Andrabi, MD, FAAFM will serve as president. After a six-month transition period, Cathy will retire from the organization with a legacy of steadfast and thoughtful leadership. Upon Cathy’s retirement, Dr. Andrabi will assume the role of president and CEO of the combined organization.

The initial chair and vice chair roles of the Board and committees will be equally shared between the parties.

As the process moves forward, patients can continue seeing their doctor and accessing the services they always have. The community can continue to visit WIcareWIroots.com to get the latest updates on the combination.

