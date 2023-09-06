First Alert Weather: Cooler weather settles in, periodic showers & storms Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Relief from the heat is here! A much needed cool down is on tap Wednesday thanks to a cold front. Cool and seasonable weather conditions to remain in the extended forecast.

Much cooler Wednesday, highs in the low to mid 70s (WSAW)

A cold front brought scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight mainly over Northern Wisconsin. While not everyone saw rain during this time, additional rounds for showers and storms will be possible throughout Wednesday as the cold front continues to slide east through the Badger State. Any rain or storms Wednesday will be on and off and mainly isolated or scattered. Highest chances to see rain or storms late morning and early afternoon.

Isolated to scattered showers or storms possible throughout Wednesday, mostly on and off (WSAW)

Plan for a refreshing cool down mid-week. Highs Wednesday near average, sitting in the low to mid-70s Skies will be overcast with winds picking up during the afternoon and evening hours as the cold front continues to pass. Northwest gusts up to 25-30 mph Wednesday night, ushering in even cooler air for Thursday.

Overcast skies Wednesday with on and off rain chances (WSAW)

Overcast skies continue Thursday. Highs cooler, low to mid-60s. North winds will remain gusty, up to 20 mph. Can’t rule out a drizzle of rain during the morning hours, but much of Thursday will likely end up dry with gloomy sky conditions. Clouds begin to clear out overnight, allowing for sunshine to make a return Friday as we wrap up the work week. Highs low 70s.

60s possible over the extended forecast (WSAW)

70s continue through the upcoming weekend. Mostly sunny Saturday, and clouds returning Sunday. The next chance to see rain will be with a weather maker from Sunday into Monday. Highs to drop back into the 60s heading into the next work week.

