Doubs and Watson miss practice Wednesday for Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Just days away from the season opener against Chicago, the Packers had a couple of surprises on the injury report Wednesday. Both Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson missed practice Wednesday with hamstring injuries, leaving them questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

The only wide receiver with any NFL game experience who practiced Wednesday was Samori Toure. With it already being an inexperienced lot on offense, that could be trouble for Jordan Love, making just his second start as the Packers’ quarterback and first as the bona fide number one. There’s no reason to panic yet, but the young guys are prepared if Watson and Doubs are a no-go.

“I really still don’t even know what’s going on but I’m going to prepare,” said Toure. “I’m going to play every single snap no matter what, that’s what I started doing last year as well, even when I wasn’t out there like that. The preparation doesn’t change.”

Love said being ready is just part of football, no matter where you sit on the depth chart.

“Football it’s also next man up,” said Love. “Injuries happen, and things happen. If you’re a backup you’ve always got to be ready. We always have confidence in those guys and they’ve done a really good job so far.”

Love can relate to experiencing that ‘next man up’ mentality. In 2021, Love was thrust into action in his only other NFL start after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID. It wasn’t exactly a banner day for Love, finishing 19-34 for 190 yards, one touchdown, one interception and leading the offense to just seven points in a 13-7 loss in Kansas City.

“It’s just a lot of learning experiences from that game, the area’s to be able to see myself on film finally in a game, see things I did good, see what I did bad,” said Love. “Just things to improve upon.”

It was quite a test for Love, who got thrown into the starting spot after the game plan had already been set.

“You’re like, ‘Oh, by the way. You’re starting this week,’ said head coach Matt LaFleur. “So, I think there wasn’t probably a whole lot of time to process it. You’re just going right away.”

Love has admitted to feeling a bit overwhelmed in that game back in 2021, but the experience was valuable, so much so, that he felt all the more confident heading into 2022.

”Right when we started back, that was my mindset all year was I’m ready,” said Love. “I knew my time was going to be in preseason. That was my time to showcase what I was about. I think it really amped up my game and my confidence picked up knowing what I could do.”

Two years later, Love is stepping onto the field as the certified starter, knowing this time, whether with Watson or Doubs or not, he’ll be ready to play.

”I mean it’s been a waiting game,” said Love. “I’ve been waiting this whole time to get out there and show what I can do. I’m definitely excited to get my shot.”

LaFleur said he’s giving Watson and Doubs time to get healthy before Sunday. Both Watson and Doubs each missed some time due to injury last season.

