News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media after taping his final episode of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bob Barker’s cause of death is now known.

According to his death certificate, obtained by People magazine, the former “The Price Is Right” host died of Alzheimer’s disease.

Barker died last month at the age of 99, just four months away from his 100th birthday.

According to the death certificate, Barker had been battling the disease for years.

High blood pressure, hypothyroidism and high cholesterol were also listed as contributing factors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in New York.
Amazon distribution center to be built in Weston
A police car.
One woman dead after stabbing in Clintonville, suspect in custody
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Wednesday Day Planner
First Alert Weather Day: Showers and storms are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday
Jordan Peters is accused in a fatal stabbing
Clintonville Police: Man stabbed woman while driving

Latest News

Northwoods Fall Ride Returns!
Northwoods Fall Ride Returns!
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
A man is facing murder charges in Florida after police say he killed his teenage son with a...
Police: Man killed son with power tool
*Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped.* Video shows the deputy driving...
Deputy narrowly escapes wildfire flames in Oregon
FILE - Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12,...
Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after 4 years of marriage