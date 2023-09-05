Wisconsin Athletics responds to music complaints from fans at season opener

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The next home game cannot come fast enough for many Badgers fans, though how Camp Randall sounds will be under close scrutiny by some.

Criticism about the music-- how loud it was and when it was playing-- has been mounting online after last weekend’s season opener.

“It was really weird. The whole DJ thing kind of overtook everything,” Blaine Rosenfeldt said.

Vicky Van Straten said, “That’s one thing I’ve heard over and over again from people, is that it hurt the ears.”

Badger fans at season opener on September 2, 2023 (WMTV/Jason Rice)

Fans say the game was flooded with music, at times interrupting the referee and announcer. Van Straten said it was hard to hear the people who sat beside her.

“The part that really bothered me is there really wasn’t time to get the crowd involved because we couldn’t hear,” she said.

This comes after an August press release announced the Badgers want to improve the customer experience. Tuesday, Wisconsin Athletics sent NBC15 a statement acknowledging the audio for some was “not at a desirable level.”

A spokesperson wrote, in part, “This is something we will monitor and adjust as needed moving forward. Our goal is to make Camp Randall the top destination in the country for college football.”

“I would focus more on the band. One hundred percent,” Rosenfeldt said. “It’s about the band and the cheerleaders and everything, and they seemed like they were irrelevant. It was more about that DJ. It just didn’t feel right.”

Without major changes, Van Straten, whose held season tickets for three decades, says the future of her pass is on the line.

“That’s a strong potential because we really love the game day experience,” she said.

The full statement from Wisconsin Athletics:

We greatly value the feedback we have received from Saturday’s game. We are aware that, for some, the audio in the stadium was not at a desirable level. This is something we will monitor and adjust as needed moving forward. Our goal is to make Camp Randall the top destination in the country for college football. We are constantly evaluating the gameday experience and making every effort to see to it that fans in and around the stadium have a great experience. We can’t wait to see everyone on Sept. 16 against Georgia Southern!

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.