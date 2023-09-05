Wausau holds it’s four decade long Labor Day Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The streets of Wausau were lined with people despite the 90-degree temperatures. The Labor Day parade started Monday at 4pm on 3rd Ave. and ended at the Labor Temple. But for one family this parade means a little more.

“The biggest thing is we are a small local company. We like to be involved in the small, local community parades. It kind of gives back to the community a little bit,” said Joe Rader, Jr., Joe Rader Towing.

Joe Rader and his family have been walking in the parade for more than two decades. He usually sees people in distress with his towing company. But today they get a chance to see the people they help out in a different light.

“It’s enjoyable for us we get to go out and meet some of our customers that we service, and a chance to see them. To see us out and about, too,” said Rader.

Several worker unions were part of this year’s parade. Nancy Stencil grew up in a union family.

“I saw that once my mom got that union job, how much it meant and it raised our family. Our own family out of poverty to live a good, middle-class lifestyle,” said Stencil.

The parade included the Wausau East Band, businesses, labor unions and political candidates. The President of the Marathon County Central Labor Council says the parade is another reminder of the accomplishments made by workers.

“It’s just a great fellowship of everybody that’s here for the same reason. We are here to celebrate the work-life balance and safety in the workplace,” said Jake Horn, President, Marathon County Central Labor Council.

The parade wrapped up at Labor Temple where awards were given out to people for their hard work and dedication in the community.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.