Walk for Hope 2023 aims to end the stigma surrounding mental health, prevent suicide

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Mental health issues impact our entire community. The 16th annual Walk for Hope aims to help prevent suicide by reducing the stigma and raising awareness.

Prevent Suicide Portage County Co-Chairs Michelle Nelson and Trina Bierman stopped by Sunrise 7 on Tuesday to share more about the upcoming event.

Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9 at Lake Pacawa, and an opening ceremony will be held at 9:45 a.m. The walk will be shortly after. Registration costs $20.

Click here to learn more about the Walk for Hope.

