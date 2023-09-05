Stevens Point PD receives donation, new name for K-9 unit

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - President Brian Pfannes and Amy Zondlow from Steel King Industries presented a $5,000 check to the Stevens Point Police Department in support of their new K-9 Unit.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. They also chose Coye to be the name of the future K-9. The name Coye has a rich history within the Stevens Point Industrial Park and Coye Drive is also the future location of the Steel King Industries World Headquarters.

Officer Jason Dienger will be Coye’s handler and is scheduled to select the new K-9 from Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana on Sept. 6 where Officer Dienger and Coye will train together for six weeks.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.