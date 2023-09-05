Schools brace for the hot weather on first day of school

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Schools braced for the heat today for their first day of classes as temps rose into the high 90s in most of the area.

Staff at area schools like Evergreen Elementary often put students first and do so even more when preparing for hot weather.

Sometimes the weather can play a role in activities the staff has planned throughout the day. That can lead to postponing some events due to excessive heat.

“We had a recess rodeo scheduled for 45 minutes this afternoon for our first, second, third, and fourth graders. And we’ve rescheduled it to tomorrow where it’s going to be a little more temperature friendly for the kids,” said Evergreen Elementary Principal Rick Koepke.

Back in 2018, the D.C. Everest School District passed a referendum to provide several improvements to their schools, including air-conditioned spaces for their students.

