The Portage County Fair keeps growing each year

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - All throughout the long Labor Day weekend, Rosholt gets a little more crowded.

The Portage County Fair is going on all three days and it comes with a special community celebration. The Labor Day Parade is another exciting event people have to look forward to when it comes to fair weekend.

“Great turnout so far. We have a lot of entries this year, and boy, it’s going to build up to a great weekend. We have a lot of entertainment as well,” said President of the Portage County, Chris Martin.

There are about 105 floats this year. Last year there were 97. Chris Martin says the parade and fair get busier each year.

“We increase every year about 10%, so we ordered more porta potties, we ordered more water, we ordered more beer, we ordered more food. So, we are expecting a great turnout and it looks like the weather is going to be fantastic,” said Martin.

Since the fair has been going on for almost 100 years now, Chris Martin has to bring it.

“Each year we bring in something new. We go to conventions and look at trade shows. We always look for something new. Each year we are looking for five new things, minimum,” said Martin.

NewsChannel 7 was able to find out one new thing at the fair this year. A new food option. For the rest of the four, well, Chris says you have to go to the fair to see.

“Well, I can’t tell you all of that because that’s a secret. They got to come out and find out. I will tell you that we have a Hawaiian food vendor,” said Martin.

The Portage County Fair will go on until Monday. On Monday admission to the fair is free, but you do have to pay for the Monday demolition derby show if you want to see it.

