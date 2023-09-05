One woman dead after stabbing in Clintonville, suspect in custody
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman is dead after being stabbed in Waupaca County.
The Clintonville Police Department says they were called to Memorial Circle for an EMS call at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found a woman with stab wounds.
The 39-year-old victim was transported to Theda-Care Neenah, where she was pronounced dead.
The suspect was quickly identified at the scene and taken into custody. Police say the 19-year-old man was booked at Waupaca County Jail with first-degree murder.
Names are not being released due to the sensitivity of the crime and notification of next of kin.
Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.