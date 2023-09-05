News and First Alert Weather App
One woman dead after stabbing in Clintonville, suspect in custody

A police car.(WSAW)
By Dale Ryman
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman is dead after being stabbed in Waupaca County.

The Clintonville Police Department says they were called to Memorial Circle for an EMS call at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found a woman with stab wounds.

The 39-year-old victim was transported to Theda-Care Neenah, where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect was quickly identified at the scene and taken into custody. Police say the 19-year-old man was booked at Waupaca County Jail with first-degree murder.

Names are not being released due to the sensitivity of the crime and notification of next of kin.

New slogan for the new season
Red wolf population recovery efforts
