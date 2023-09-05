News and First Alert Weather App
The Marathon County Historical Society wins local history award again

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When you walk into the Woodson History Center, you can see the award displayed. All shiny and polished just the way it’s supposed to be.

This is not the first time the Marathon County Historical Society has won the Reuben Gold Thwaites Award. It has been passed around to other counties before. But it always comes back to Wausau.

“This is the third time we have won the award. When it was originally created in 1958 we won the inaugural award, which was pretty cool because we had only been around for six years at that point,” said Marathon County Historical Society Archivist and Historian Ben Clark.

When you win the award you have to wait 25 years to be nominated again. The second win was in 1989. Since then, the Marathon County Historical Society has developed a lot.

“In the last couple of years we’ve done a lot of stuff that is, you know, it’s nice to see the recognition that we are on the right track in terms of our online education and you know, ongoing preservation and things like that,” said Clark.

Clark says the community cares about The Marathon County Historical Society and wants to learn more about their home.

“Organizations like us and, like, other historical societies that are dealing with county, and like, cities or villages and things like that, are really important because, you know, we have history. And it’s that recognition and fostering that recognition to say, ‘Well, no, it really is worth saving this stuff and telling the story,’” said Clark.

Now that The Marathon County Historical Society has won the award three times, they want to keep things how they are because it’s what’s working for them.

“We’re just going to keep doing the things that we have been doing. You know, I am going to keep coming in and documenting the history and taking opportunities to share that as best as I can,” said Clark.

The Woodson History Center is always looking for new pieces. If you think you have some interesting artifacts lying around, stop by Woodson History Center to see if what you’ve been hiding is actually treasure.

