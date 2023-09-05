Kronenwetter breaks ground on facility to improve water quality

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Kronenwetter residents will enjoy cleaner water in 2024 when a new water filtration facility reaches completion. To mark this pivotal milestone, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday in Kronenwetter.

“We have been planning this for a long time. We are glad to see it come to fruition,” said Village of Kronenwetter President Chris Voll. “We know the upgrades will improve water for years to come.”

The facility is the third phase in a four-phase plan to improve water quality for residents. It will be attached to Well No. 2.

“The well is contaminated with iron and manganese,” said Project Engineer Matt Patterson. “It’s a secondary drinking water standard set by the EPA. Levels have been elevating over the last few years, so the new filter will remove both of those from the water.”

The new facility will filter these elements from the water. Although manganese and iron levels remain below the accepted EPA standard, elevated levels may cause brown or black staining in fixtures, stained clothing, and taste and/or odor concerns.

“We are anticipating this filtration facility will solve a lot of residents’ complaints and frustrations,” said Kronenwetter Water Utility Lead Water Operator Mark Mackey.

The new filtration facility comes on the heels of previous efforts for improved water including phase one, which blended water from Well No. 1 and Well No. 2 in order to lower the manganese and iron levels. This action started in March 2021 and will continue until the filtration facility is complete.

The second phase called for constructing a water metering station and purchasing treated water from the Village of Rothschild. This phase was put on hold when Rothschild’s water tested high for PFAS in February 2022. The metering station construction was completed, but Rothschild’s water was not purchased.

Completion of the filtration plant is scheduled for August 2024. The total project cost is estimated at $3.5 million.

