Free safe drinking water checks at Portage County Fair and beyond

In 2022, Portage County set aside over two million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act - State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (ARPA-SLFRF) for projects that improve access to and provide safe drinking water to Portage County residents.(WSAW/Sloane Wick)
By Sloane Wick
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Amid the whirl of carousel rides, the aroma of corndogs and the excitement of games at this year’s Portage County Fair, a more serious concern took center stage — the safety of the drinking water.

Portage County officials offered free nitrate screening, allowing fairgoers to bring water samples for on-the-spot examination by water specialists.

“Nitrate is one of our leading drinking water contaminants in Portage County and across the state of Wisconsin. So it’s important for them to know if their drinking water is safe or not,” said Jennifer McNelly, a Water Resource Specialist.

Nitrate, a form of nitrogen, is essential for the growth of living things, including crops. But it can quickly find its way into drinking water supplies, especially in regions like Portage County.

“In certain areas like Portage County, it’s a much bigger issue because of our geology. So we have sandy soils here, the sand that does not allow for great filtration of things like nitrate,” McNelly explained.

The drinking water standard for nitrate is set at 10 milligrams per liter, with levels above this threshold likely being unhealthy. During the fair, McNelly tested one sample that had nitrate levels at least three times the standard, possibly even higher. However, the testing machine can only read up to 30 milligrams per liter.

Leanne Harvath, who got what she needed to get her water tested at the fair, emphasized the importance of this service.

“I would pay anything probably to have my water tested, just to make sure it’s staying safe,” she said.

Nitrate is odorless, tasteless and colorless, making it possible to consume contaminated water without even knowing it. McNelly urged residents to prioritize water testing.

“We hear all the time, my water tastes excellent. And that usually is the case we have great drinking water here. But we encourage people to get a test.”

The free nitrate screening service at the county fair serves as a proactive measure to ensure the safety of drinking water. It is part of a larger initiative. A water test normally costs approximately $68 though it is free through the program.

