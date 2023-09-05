News and First Alert Weather App
DNR: 2023 bear hunting season opens Sept. 6

(AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters that the 2023 bear hunting season opens Sept. 6.

According to a press release from the DNR, the 2023 bear season is open from Sept. 6 to Oct. 10, with specific regulations based on a hunter’s bear management zone.

The DNR provides the information below for hunters:

Zones A, B and D: Where dogs are permitted

  • Sept. 6 to Sept. 12 – With aid of dogs only.
  • Sept. 13 to Oct. 3 – With aid of dogs, bait and all other legal methods.
  • Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 – With aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs.

Zones C, E and F: Where dogs are not permitted

  • Sept. 6 to Oct. 10 – With aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs.

The press release from the DNR is available HERE.

