DNR: 2023 bear hunting season opens Sept. 6
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters that the 2023 bear hunting season opens Sept. 6.
According to a press release from the DNR, the 2023 bear season is open from Sept. 6 to Oct. 10, with specific regulations based on a hunter’s bear management zone.
The DNR provides the information below for hunters:
Zones A, B and D: Where dogs are permitted
- Sept. 6 to Sept. 12 – With aid of dogs only.
- Sept. 13 to Oct. 3 – With aid of dogs, bait and all other legal methods.
- Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 – With aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs.
Zones C, E and F: Where dogs are not permitted
- Sept. 6 to Oct. 10 – With aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs.
The press release from the DNR is available HERE.
