Clintonville Police: Man stabbed woman while driving

The 39-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital where she later died
Clintonville police arrested a 19-year-old man from Neenah
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 19-year-old man from Neenah is booked on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide after a 39-year-old woman died from stab wounds in Clintonville.

The Clintonville police chief says the victim and suspect were in a car together driving on Memorial Circle, visiting the area, when the man stabbed the woman in the chest. She was able to stop the car and get out.

A person thought they were witnessing a drug overdose and called police. Officers found her on the ground with stab wounds. She was transported by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, where she was later pronounced dead.

Clintonville police say officers quickly identified a suspect, who was still at the scene. He didn’t resist arrest, and he was transported to the Waupaca County Jail. Police declined to talk about his relationship to the victim.

It’s Clintonville’s first homicide since 2016, the police chief said.

Officials say the victim’s name isn’t being released yet, and the investigation is still ongoing.

