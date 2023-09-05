News and First Alert Weather App
Chuck E. Cheese is giving away 500 free birthday parties nationwide

The chain announced last week that the first-ever drawing for Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will be held at various locations across the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 7.(Willis Lam / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Chuck E. Cheese is giving away more than 500 kids’ birthday parties for free.

The chain announced last week that the first-ever drawing for Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will be held at various locations across the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 7.

During that time, every location will hold a live giveaway drawing to one winner for a free Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package for up to 10 kids.

The Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package includes:

  • All You Can Play games during the birthday party
  • A LIVE Birthday Show with Chuck E.
  • A ticket blaster experience for the Birthday Star
  • Two slices of pizza per child, unlimited soft drinks, and Dippin’ Dots
  • Pizza and drinks for adults attending the party
  • Complete party setup and a reserved table for two hours
  • 100 bonus E-tickets
  • Goody bags

The cash value of an Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package varies by location but typically runs between $350-$400 for 10 children.

An additional five winners from every location will get a $50 certificate toward a birthday party reservation.

For more information on the Big Day of Birthdays giveaway, visit Chuck E. Cheese’s website here.

