Amazon distribution center to be built in Weston

FILE - Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in New York.
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Public land records for Marathon County, along with the Village of Weston Planning & Development director, have now confirmed that an Amazon Services LLC location will be built in Weston.

The Amazon facility will be located at 7007 County Road J right along Highway 29 in Weston.

The Weston Planning & Development Director Jennifer Higgins shared with NewsChannel 7 that the new facility will be used for an Amazon Distribution Center, specifically last-mile or final-stop deliveries. The facility will provide up to 100 jobs to the community.

A new Amazon location will be officially built in Weston.
The sales history for the roughly 16.5-acre plot of land shows it was officially purchased by Amazon in August.

In June, the Village of Weston Planning Commission approved plans for Project Timberwolf to be built in the same location. Those plans were for Ambrose Property Group to build a 45-by-30-foot loading tent for operations to begin in November. Once complete, the entire property will take up roughly 80,000 square feet of land.

Project Timberwolf Site Plan
Original estimates stated that the facility would be complete in late 2024 or early 2025, but the village is uncertain if those dates may have changed. Higgins shared that the developers have received building permits and are actively working on the site.

