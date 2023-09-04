Wausau Community Theatre presents ‘The Prom’ starting Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Thursday, you will be able to catch a fun musical comedy in Wausau presented by the Wausau Community Theatre. It’s called ‘The Prom,’ and Director Patrick King-Alcantara joined Sunrise 7 Monday morning to talk about and preview the show.

‘The Prom’ will be happening Sept. 7-9 at the UW Center for Civic Engagement, at UWSP-Wausau.

‘The Prom’ showtimes:

Sept. 7: 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8: 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

