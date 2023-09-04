Original Packers Fence New Slogan: The New Pack is a LOVE Affair

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers original fence has a new slogan. This year’s reads, “THE NEW PACK IS A LOVE AFFAIR” and was painted by the Friends and Family of Fred Harrsch.

The fence at the home located at 1177 Shadow Lane in Green Bay has been painted since 1984 by the previous homeowners. Fred Harrsch bought the home more than 20 years ago when he moved from New Jersey to Green Bay.

Harrsch continued the tradition that would ultimately be his legacy. Fred Harrsch died last year.

The Friends and Family of Fred Harrsch have continued to paint the fence, inviting the community to come out and paint as well.

“It’s absolutely wonderful and we look forward to this every year. It’s a big deal and it’s a little hot here today for people and we appreciate everyone coming out,” said Dotty Harrsch, Fred Harrsch’s sister-in-law.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy also enjoys the tradition. He has made it out several years to take part.

“This is really pretty special, to me it kind of highlights the special connection between our fans and the organization,” explained Mark Murphy.

Murphy also knew Fred Harrsch and and says Fred has a wonderful legacy that will continue for generations to come.

“I loved getting to know Fred over the years. It’s sad but it’s also heartwarming. Fred meant so much so many people and it’s a pretty nice tradition that he’s left,” said Murphy.

The Friends and Family of Fred Harrsch say they start brainstorming for the next fence slogan about a month before the painting event. Organizers expressed a desire to also paint the fence for the upcoming draft in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.