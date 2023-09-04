News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

By WBRC Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two women were shot and killed early Monday morning, WBRC reports.

Police said two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on Monday. Three other people were injured.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the deceased victims were 24-years-old and 33-years-old. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses said the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital, the car they were in was shot at.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry and Sally with Sprinkles
Couple drives everywhere with giant giraffe to make people smile
Tyler Schmidt, 17
Waupaca Police announce missing teen has been found
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participates...
Why Wisconsin Republicans are talking about impeaching a new state Supreme Court justice
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center...
Death under investigation at Burning Man as flooding strands thousands at Nevada festival site

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden touts unions, job creation during Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington,...
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists’ hands
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 09.04.2023
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital