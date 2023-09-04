News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal

A 100-year-old African tortoise was reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal. (SOURCE: Cara's House - Ascension Parish Animal Shelter)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARISH OF ASCENSION, La. (CNN) – A happy reunion for a Louisiana family was the result when they got their 100-year-old tortoise back from an animal shelter.

The Parish of Ascension said a local animal control team rescued the African tortoise from a canal last week.

The reptile, named Biscuit, was in distress.

He was taken to an animal shelter and later reunited with his family.

Biscuit reportedly escaped from his home after a storm blew the family’s back gate open and broke the latch.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Larry and Sally with Sprinkles
Couple drives everywhere with giant giraffe to make people smile
Tyler Schmidt, 17
Waupaca Police announce missing teen has been found
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participates...
Why Wisconsin Republicans are talking about impeaching a new state Supreme Court justice
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert
Roads out of the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert reopen Monday for thousands...
Burning Man exodus begins, some opt to stay
An unusual late-summer storm turned a weeklong counterculture fest into a sloppy mess with tens...
Burning Man flooding turns to sloppy mess
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a three-car collision shut down...
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall onto Atlanta highway