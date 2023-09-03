Newman falls at home to Florence

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Newman Catholic Cardinals dropped to 0-2 Saturday, falling at the hands of Florence 32-6 in Wausau. For the Bobcats, they improve to 2-0.

The Cardinals punted on the opening possession of the game, giving it to Florence. The Bobcats used a long, sustained drive to get on the board, accented by a rushing touchdown from Logan Thompson.

Florence’s defense had a banner day, forcing three Newman turnovers in the first half, including a pick that led to a Dustin Williams short touchdown run. The Bobcats built a lead to 16-0 by half and grew the lead in the final two quarters to win 32-6.

The Cardinals will travel to Laona/Wabeno next week, while Florence will be at home to face Tri-County.

