First Alert Weather: Record highs likely & elevated fire danger through Labor Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another heat wave is underway in North Central Wisconsin. Although there will be some clouds mixed with the sun on Sunday, the mercury will still climb to near-record levels during the afternoon. In addition. due to the ongoing drought, plus hot, and breezy conditions, fire danger will be elevated to critical for Sunday and into Labor Day. Relief will arrive with a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing showers and a risk of storms. Cooler weather for the latter half of the upcoming week with afternoon readings in the 70s.

A breezy, hot and dry day across the area. Record highs this afternoon. (WSAW)

The hottest Labor Day weekend on record is underway in the region. Sunshine along with clouds, breezy, and hot for Sunday. Afternoon temps topping out in the low to mid 90s. Record highs are anticipated to be challenged on Sunday afternoon. Below are the current records on the books for locations across the area.

Record highs for Sunday. (WSAW)

In addition to the heat, fire danger will be a concern for Sunday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of Central Wisconsin Sunday afternoon into the early evening. The bottom line, is don’t do any burning. Wildfires can easily develop and spread due to the dry and breezy conditions.

Red Flag Warning until early Sunday evening for parts of Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

High to very high fire danger Sunday and Monday afternoons. (WSAW)

A few clouds and warm Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows by daybreak Monday in the upper 60s to low 70s. Hot, breezy, and bright on Labor Day. Record highs are again expected during the afternoon, along with the high to very high fire danger. Highs Monday rising into the low to mid 90s.

Record highs for Monday. (WSAW)

Labor Day could be the hottest one ever in Wausau and Rhinelander. (WSAW)

Tuesday, as many go back to work and the kids to school, will still be hot with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. A cold front will push into the Badger State Tuesday night and slowly shift east on Wednesday. There is a chance of strong storms Tuesday night, which would include downpours, gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Wednesday is mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

A chance of strong storms in parts of the area Tuesday night. (WSAW)

Showers & storms expected Tuesday night with a cold front. (WSAW)

Showers and a chance of storms on Wednesday with a cold front. (WSAW)

The coolest day of the week will be on Thursday. Considerable cloudiness with afternoon readings only making it into the upper 60s. A fair amount of sunshine Friday and to start the upcoming weekend on Saturday. Highs in the mid 70s. Next Sunday is partly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

