First Alert Weather Days: Dangerous heat & extreme fire danger through Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Labor Day and Tuesday for likely record-setting high temperatures and a high to extreme fire danger in North Central Wisconsin. Daytime highs on Monday and Tuesday will likely rise into the 90s, while the hot, dry air mass in combination with the drought and breezy conditions will create high to extreme fire danger across the area.

Record highs are expected Monday & Tuesday. (WSAW)

This Labor is likely to become the hottest on record in Wausau & Rhinelander. Current highest temps for the holiday were in the low 90s. (WSAW)

This Labor Day holiday weekend will go down as the hottest on record in North Central Wisconsin. Highs on Sunday smashed record highs, with even a few locations in Central Wisconsin reaching triple digits. The heat wave will continue for Labor Day and Tuesday as hot air continues to be guided into the Badger State.

Afternoon temps in the 90s for the region. (WSAW)

Record highs for Monday, September 4th. (WSAW)

Sunshine will be common on Monday and it will once again be breezy. It will feel like a convection oven outside by the afternoon. Temperatures will quickly rise from the 70s in the morning to the 80s to near 90 by midday and top out in the low 90s north and mid to upper 90s in Central Wisconsin during the afternoon. Heat index values will be a mirror of the air temperatures, which especially in central and southern parts of the area will meet our criteria of 95°+. Winds will be gusty on Monday, up to 25 mph, and relative humidity will be low in the 20-30% range during the afternoon. This will lead to high to extreme fire danger from north to south in the area Monday afternoon into the early evening.

Record highs are possible on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Tuesday, as the kids go back to school and many others back to the daily routine for the week, it will remain hot and a bit more humid. Afternoon readings are expected to climb into the low to mid 90s and it will remain breezy. Dangerous heat and critical fire danger conditions will persist.

A chance of strong storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Relief will come in the form of a cold front that is expected to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Showers and storms are expected, some of which could be strong Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The main threats with stronger storms will be strong wind gusts, downpours, frequent lightning, and possible hail. We are going to monitor the potential for any storms becoming severe Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and may extend the First Alert Weather Day if storms appear to pose a risk of being more intense.

A cold front will spark showers & storms Tuesday night. (WSAW)

Storms will roll through the area early Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

The bottom line for the next couple of days is to find ways to stay cool and avoid doing any type of burning outside. You can stay current on any watches, advisories, or warnings with the First Alert Weather App.

