Referee shortage blamed on agressive parents

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Youth leagues and school districts across Wisconsin are facing a shortage of referees.

According to a study from the National Association of Sports Officials, 70% of referees say they quit the job within three years because of parents’ and coaches’ bad behavior.

“I’ve been officiating for a long time and I’ve been yelled at. I’ve been grabbed by somebody coming off the court,” said D.C. Everest Head Baseball Coach Dave Langbehn.

That’s why the WIAA said it does its best to promote respect at all sporting events to keep everyone there safe and calm. A rule was implemented two years ago. If a fan gets aggressive the school has the right to kick that fan out. The WIAA will then enforce a suspension, but this hasn’t stopped people from making a scene.

“There was a number of ejections in the fall season, the winter season, and the spring season,” said Todd Clark, WIAA Director of Communications.

Clark says as soon as these parents decide to ruin the game, these kids’ sports experience is tainted and kids often feel embarrassed.

“There are those thoughts that go into a child’s mind when everybody is kind of looking around and saying, “Who’s the person?” And it happens to be your parent,” said Clark.

Clark explained when a situation like that happens refs don’t want to do their job and without refs, there is no game. Coach Langbehn is a retired ref, but he said he still gets called to help out a lot. Since refereeing, and having children of his own, Lengbehn said he’s much more relaxed now.

“I don’t bark at officials anymore. I mean very rarely if anytime, especially the ones who are around the area that we hire. I look at as if we hire them I should be yelling at them,” said Langbehn.

For parents who are passionate about the game, the WIAA has the following advice.

“We have ways for parents to join the officiants ranks and if they are well versed with the sport they can certainly get into coaching as well,” said Clark.

Both Clark and Langbehn want to see more young officials on the field and on the court. They both have this advice to parents; calm down and let your kid have fun.

