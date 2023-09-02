News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

NC trooper fatally shoots man in an exchange of gunfire after a pursuit and crash

A trooper shot a man who was wanted for murder after he led authorities on a chase. (WRAL, RITA BALLARDS, FAYETTEVILLE POLICE, JOHNSTON COUNTY SHERIFF, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina trooper fatally shot a 20-year-old man in an exchange of gunfire after pursuing an SUV that was traveling 101 mph (163 kph) and refused to stop early Friday, authorities said.

A member of the State Highway Patrol tried to stop a Nissan Rogue around 1 a.m. for a speeding violation on westbound Interstate 40 in Johnston County. The driver of the Nissan traveling 101 mph in a 70 mph (113 kph) zone failed to stop, and the trooper began to pursue the SUV toward Wake County, the highway patrol said in a news release. A member of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.

The driver took an exit in Raleigh and made several turns before crashing into an open grassy lot. When law enforcement officers tried to take the driver into custody, the highway patrol said he produced a firearm and fired on them. The officers returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to a hospital, where officials said he died.

The highway patrol identified the man as Jaylen Latrelle Routt, 20, of Fayetteville, and said Routt was wanted on multiple charges in Cumberland County, including murder. The highway patrol identified the patrol member involved as Master Trooper Harrison Nazal and said he will be placed on routine administrative duty.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation of the incident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian McDowell
Wood Co. man receives 10 life sentences for “unthinkable crimes” against children
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Plane lands on road in Plover
Small plane makes emergency landing, hitting car on road behind Walmart in Plover
Cindy Schulz-Juedes begins life sentence
Arrest made in Schulz-Juedes murder investigation at Taycheedah Correctional Institution
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) waits for a kick-off during an NFL preseason...
Packers sign Iola native Kristian Welch to practice squad

Latest News

A trooper shot a man who was wanted for murder after he led authorities on a chase.
Trooper kills man after high-speed chase
Hilight Zone
Hilight Zone Week Three: Stratford roars past Amherst, conference play opens in the Valley
Burn ban in place due to high fire danger
Burn ban in place due to high fire danger
Burn Ban and Fire Danger
Burning ban is in effect for Stevens Point through September 5th