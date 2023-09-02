Hilight Zone Week Three: Stratford roars past Amherst, conference play opens in the Valley

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Week three of the high school football season brought the first taste of conference play Friday. Teams in the Valley lined up for their first in-conference games of the year, while Stratford and Amherst opened CWC-Large play with a monster match-up.

First, in the Valley, Wausau West traveled to Wisconsin Rapids for a rematch of their level one playoff meeting a season ago. The Warriors won both meetings in 2022. They’d keep that trend up on Friday. Despite a turnover-ridden first half for both teams, Wausau West rumbled to a 21-7 win over the Red Raiders. Sawyer Brooks started the scoring with a 95-yard fumble return for a touchdown for Wisconsin Rapids. From there, the Warriors would not surrender another point. Ray Reineck got West on the board with a short touchdown run, leading them to 21 unanswered points.

Elsewhere in the Valley, Marshfield opened conference play with a decisive win over Wausau East 38-14. Chris Robinson carried the Tigers with his arm, including a long touchdown to Chris Pohl, helping the home side to start conference play on the right foot. In other Valley scores, D.C. Everest and SPASH rolled to road wins to start their conference play over Appleton West and Hortonville respectively.

In our game of the week, Stratford looked to do something they’d never done before; win at Amherst. The Falcons ended their season last year by topping the eventual state champs in Marshfield 28-21. It was a different story Friday. Thanks to a strong complimentary night from Jack Tubbs and Koehler Killty, Stratford raced away to a 33-13 win to get back on track and move to 2-1. After the game, Jack and his father, head coach Jason Tubbs, talked about how special it was for Jack to ice the game with a touchdown.

“That was awesome. I mean. Our lineman did a great job on that play,” said Jack Tubbs. “As soon as I ran that the Red Sea parted, there was nobody left for me. I know it was an awesome play call by Coach Belter, as well.”

“Our guys executed a play that we’ve been practicing and waiting and waiting and worked at the right time,” said Jason Tubbs. “He showed his speed when he gets out in the open field, proud of him.”

Stratford picks up their first-ever win at Amherst to open conference play and will face Manawa at home next week. Amherst drops to 1-2 and will travel to Shiocton next Friday.

In the Marawood, Edgar looked to keep the train rolling after an impressive win over Stratford last week. They did that and some Friday, blowing past Pacelli 50-0. Teegan Streit and Karter Butt once again carried the offense while the defense pitched their first shutout of the season. In another Marawood competition, Colby improved to 3-0 by steamrolling Iola-Scandinavia 46-14. It’s the second week in a row the Hornets win a game by that exact score. Up the road in Abbotsford, the Falcons won a make-up contest over Ladysmith 40-27, riding the play of Christain Fuentes on the ground.

Marawood action still not over on the night. Auburndale, ranked ninth in D-6, improved to 3-0, running through Loyal 27-6. The Eagles will play their first road game of the season next week at Oconto Falls.

In a Colverbelt conference tilt, Neillsville/Granton won their second straight game, barreling past Durand-Arkansaw 28-6. Finally, Stanley-Boyd got their Cloverbelt completion started on the right foot, topping Fall Creek on the road 26-14.

