First Alert Weather: Potential hottest Labor Day weekend & elevated fire danger

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This could be a historic holiday weekend weather-wise in North Central Wisconsin. Unseasonably hot conditions are on tap for the last couple of days of the Labor Day weekend, which could lead to new record highs being set in the region. In addition, with the ongoing drought, the fire danger will be elevated to critical in the area on Sunday and Monday afternoons. Brisk winds and low relative humidity levels will lead to an increased danger of wildfires developing. As many go back to work and school on Tuesday, it will still be rather warm but a cold front is expected to arrive later Tuesday or Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday. This brings the best chances of showers and storms to the region. In the wake of the front, cooler but seasonable for the first half of September for the later days of the new week.

Record heat on tap for the rest of the holiday weekend. (WSAW)

Saturday did feature a mix of sun and clouds, with narrow bands of showers/storms in some parts of the region. In Wausau for instance, rainfall of just under a half inch was reported on the north side of town, while at the airport, on the south side of town, only 0.02″ of rain fell. Where it stayed sunny, for a good portion of the day, it got hot with highs in the 80s to the low to mid 90s. A mild Saturday night is on tap with a partly cloudy sky. Lows by morning on Sunday in the mid 60s to near 70.

A good day to spend at the pool on Sunday. (WSAW)

Record highs are anticipated for Sunday and Labor Day has hot weather overspreads the entire region. Mostly sunny and breezy. Afternoon temps rise into the low to mid 90s each day. Below are the record highs for Sunday, September 3rd, and Monday, September 4th. In addition, for the Labor Day holiday, record highs may also be challenged in Wausau and Rhinelander.

Record highs for Sunday in North Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Record highs for Monday in North Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

The record for hottest Labor Day on record could be challenged on Monday. (WSAW)

With the ongoing drought in the Badger State, the hot and breezy weather will also lead to a high to very high fire danger in the area. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Wood, Portage, and Waupaca Counties on south in the area for Sunday afternoon into early Sunday evening. I do expect that an additional watch could be issued for Monday. On Sunday, that watch will likely change to a Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning for those counties highlighted.

Fire Weather Watch for Sunday afternoon to early evening for the southern parts of the area. (WSAW)

Afternoon temperatures on Sunday in Central Wisconsin will rise into the 90s, while relative humidity values could be as low as 20-30 percent. Add that together with the dry conditions and there is the potential for wildfires to develop, as well as get out of hand. Avoid doing any form of burning on Sunday and Labor Day to prevent possible wildfires.

As the kids go back to school on Tuesday, and many others to the daily routine, still rather warm on Tuesday. Sunshine to start with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is a slight chance of showers or storms late day, with better chances of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It does not appear storms will be severe Tuesday night, but there may be strong storms that produce downpours, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Clouds are more common than breaks of sun on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms possible. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers & storms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Showers with a chance of storms on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Some great weather on tap late week into the start of next weekend. A fair amount of sun on Thursday, Friday, and next Saturday. Highs in the low 70s on Thursday, upper 70s Friday, and mid 70s on Saturday.

