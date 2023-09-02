News and First Alert Weather App
Burning ban is in effect for Stevens Point through September 5th

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - With hot temps and dry conditions ahead, a burn ban is in effect for Portage County now through Tuesday.

In just the last week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has responded to 10 wildfires.

This Labor Day weekend, the hot, dry, and windy conditions are expected to continue.

“Going into the weekend we certainly have some concerns with lower humidity and increased winds that coupled with all of the dry fuel on the ground due to the lack of rain holiday weekend is certainly a time we will be on high alert,” said Catherine Koele, Wildfire Prevention Specialist, Wisconsin DNR.

While it’s nice weather for a day at the beach it’s bad news for central Wisconsin and southern Wisconsin’s dry landscape.

In order to prevent fires, a burn ban has been put into place in Portage County.

“Fire conditions can change from county to county, it’s really important to check before you burn check with local fire officials they can help,” said Koele.

It’s not just burning brush. The burn ban means no large campfires, and avoiding equipment like chainsaws and lawnmowers.

“All it takes is just one spark to dry condition to a dry grass field, farm field anything like that it just continues to burn and with the windy conditions sometimes it can get out of hand before we can catch up to it,” said Anthony Ewing, Division Chief, Stevens Point Fire Department.

