Big second half lifts Wisconsin in Fickell’s debut

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In the debut of new head coach Luke Fickell, the Wisconsin Badgers shook off the early rust and ran past the Buffalo Bulls in the second half to win the season opener 38-17 in Madison Saturday.

The Badgers’ new-look offense certainly stuck out when they took the field, exclusively in the shotgun and almost entirely in the no-huddle. On their second offensive possession of the game, Wisconsin quickly scurried 73 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 13-yard Chez Mellusi touchdown run to start the scoring and season 7-0.

Buffalo responded nicely behind veteran quarterback Cole Snyder. The Bulls struck back with a quick five-play drive capped off by a Snyder throw to Cole Harrity from seven yards to tie the game 7-7.

The rest of the half was tough-sledding for the Badgers. New starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai through an interception that led to a Buffalo missed field goal. Back and forth the teams came up empty on offense until with under four minutes to go in the half. Mordecai executed a scoring drive just before the half, connecting with Chimere Dike from 29 yards to take the lead 14-7. Buffalo would run a nice hurry-up drive of their own to kick a late field goal making the halftime score 14-10.

The halftime break caused a shift in momentum. After a couple of empty drives from Buffalo, Wisconsin set up shop on their own 11. A handoff to Mellusi looked like Wisconsin runs of old, breaking off an 89-yard touchdown run for a one-play drive and increasing the lead to 21-10.

The running game only continued to dial-up, next in the form of Braelon Allen. The Fond du Lac native toted the rock five times on an eight-play drive, resulting in a six-yard touchdown run, to fully give the Badgers control of the game. They’d add another field goal before the third quarter break to increase their lead to 31-10.

In the fourth quarter, the turnover bug bit Wisconsin again. On a third and nine, Mordecai was picked off by Buffalo’s Shaun Dolac, giving the Bulls great field position. Three plays later, Snyder connected with Harrity for a second time in the game to cut Wisconsin’s lead to 14.

Buffalo would attempt a squib/onside kick that was unsuccessful on the ensuing kickoff, giving the Badgers great field position. Wisconsin would take advantage, giving it to Allen three straight plays, ending in a 22-yard touchdown score to give Wisconsin a 38-17 advantage, which would be the final score.

Mellusi ended the day with 157 yards on the ground on just 13 carries, while Allen had 141 on 19 carries. Each back had two touchdowns. Mordecai finished the afternoon 22/29 for 182 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The nineteenth-ranked Badgers improve to 1-0, wining the debut for Fickell. They hit the road next week to face Washington State on Saturday, a 6:30 p.m. kick.

