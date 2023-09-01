News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin to be featured in USDA Forest Services’ Fall Colors Report

Juniper Rock on the North Country National Scenic Trail
Juniper Rock on the North Country National Scenic Trail
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The USDA Forest Service has announced it will feature Wisconsin each week in its Fall Colors Report. The report will include photos, locations, names of species, and more to help you plan your fall colors experiences.

Fall leaves are nature’s confetti, painting the world in hues of warmth and nostalgia and Wisconsin is no exception to the picturesque views.

Beginning Sept. 1, you can check the report each week online here www.fs.usda.gov/cnnf.

The weekly USDA FS Fall Colors Report includes updates and photos from all over the Eastern Region Forests and the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. It’s also a great way to plan your Wisconsin trip and any other destinations in the region.

Jeep in mind that these popular fall color destinations will likely be busier than usual this time of year, particularly on weekends.

Do your part and follow “Leave No Trace” outdoor ethics to help make the experience as enjoyable as possible for all:

  • Plan ahead and prepare. Weekdays may be less busy than weekends at popular fall color destinations.
  • Travel and camp on durable surfaces. Adhere to safety/directional signs.
  • Dispose of waste properly. A single aluminum can last 100 years, and a fishing line can last 600 years.
  • Leave what you find. “Take only photographs, leave only footprints.”
  • Minimize campfire impacts. Douse your campfire and make sure it is completely out before you leave it. “If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.”
  • Respect wildlife. Interacting with wildlife can cause harm to people and cause animals to lose their natural instincts to be able to sustain themselves.
  • Be considerate of other visitors. Help make it a pleasurable experience for everyone on these public lands that we share.

