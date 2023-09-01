Waupaca Police searching for 17-year-old teen last seen Aug. 22

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca Police Department has issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old teen from from Waupaca.

According to the police department, Tyler Schmidt has been missing since the afternoon of Aug. 22. He was last seen at his home located near Berlin Street and Park Street in Waupaca. He did not take his car, phone, or wallet with him.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a blue t-shirt, a baseball hat, and white Jordan-brand Air Force shoes.

The family is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who can lead to Tyler’s location. If you have any information about Tyler please contact the Waupaca Police Dept. at 715-258-4400.

