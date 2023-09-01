News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Waupaca Police searching for 17-year-old teen last seen Aug. 22

Tyler Schmidt, 17
Tyler Schmidt, 17(Waupaca PD)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca Police Department has issued a missing person alert for a 17-year-old teen from from Waupaca.

According to the police department, Tyler Schmidt has been missing since the afternoon of Aug. 22. He was last seen at his home located near Berlin Street and Park Street in Waupaca. He did not take his car, phone, or wallet with him.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a blue t-shirt, a baseball hat, and white Jordan-brand Air Force shoes.

The family is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who can lead to Tyler’s location. If you have any information about Tyler please contact the Waupaca Police Dept. at 715-258-4400.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian McDowell
Wood Co. man receives 10 life sentences for “unthinkable crimes” against children
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) waits for a kick-off during an NFL preseason...
Packers sign Iola native Kristian Welch to practice squad
Chief Kopp
Wausau Fire Department names new fire chief
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun

Latest News

The new Pointers also took part in the tradition of touching the cupola
Class of 2027 welcomed at UWSP Convocation
The Hilight Zone Week 3 Game of the Week
Stratford Tigers look to bounce back against Amherst after losing to Edgar
A national study shows 70% of officials quit within 3 years due to bad behavior from parents...
WIAA speaks out on poor sportsmanship on the part of parents at school sporting events
Khengzing Yang was charged in November of 2022 with sexually abusing two children in 2015
Plover man convicted on 2 counts of sexual assault of a child
Tyler Schmidt has been missing since the afternoon of Aug. 22
Waupaca Police searching for teen who went missing