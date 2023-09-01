UW-Stevens Point welcomes class of 2027

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point welcomed the class of 2027 today at Champions Hall.

A few current students made up a panel to give advice to the new Pointers.

Each student on the panel shared their campus experience and why they chose to spend their college career at Stevens Point.

It also gives them insight to what academic life at UWSP looks like.

“Trust me, it’s gonna feel a little nerve-racking at first, but once you jump and get involved you are going to have another family that’s going to be with you the rest of your life,” said current UWSP student Ryan Mokandu.

After the convocation, the new Pointers took part in the school tradition of touching the Cupola.

When they graduate, they will touch it once again.

