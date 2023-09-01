Small plane makes emergency landing, hitting car on road behind Walmart in Plover

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A small plane was forced to land due to a mechanical error on County Highway R, south of County Highway HH behind the Walmart in Plover on Friday, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The fixed-wing single-engine Cessna is registered to Luke Airlines LLC out of Wayne County in Michigan.

The cause for the plane being forced to land is unclear at this time. Wisconsin State Patrol told NewsChannel 7 that the pilot had the choice of landing in a field or the road and chose the road. The plane hit a Jeep upon landing. Both the single occupant of the plane and the single person in the car were not hurt.

State Patrol said there is a lane open on County Highway R, so traffic can flow through the area.

A representative for the Federal Aviation Administration is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.