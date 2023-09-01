News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Small plane makes emergency landing, hitting car on road behind Walmart in Plover

Plane lands on road in Plover
Plane lands on road in Plover(none)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A small plane was forced to land due to a mechanical error on County Highway R, south of County Highway HH behind the Walmart in Plover on Friday, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The fixed-wing single-engine Cessna is registered to Luke Airlines LLC out of Wayne County in Michigan.

The cause for the plane being forced to land is unclear at this time. Wisconsin State Patrol told NewsChannel 7 that the pilot had the choice of landing in a field or the road and chose the road. The plane hit a Jeep upon landing. Both the single occupant of the plane and the single person in the car were not hurt.

State Patrol said there is a lane open on County Highway R, so traffic can flow through the area.

A representative for the Federal Aviation Administration is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian McDowell
Wood Co. man receives 10 life sentences for “unthinkable crimes” against children
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) waits for a kick-off during an NFL preseason...
Packers sign Iola native Kristian Welch to practice squad
Chief Kopp
Wausau Fire Department names new fire chief
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun

Latest News

Merrill Area Public Schools
DNR reports high PFAS levels at Pine River School in Merrill
A hot and breezy weekend. Clouds with early showers Saturday. More sun than clouds Sunday &...
First Alert Weather: Record heat & elevated fire danger through the weekend
Portage Co. launches online comprehensive plan survey for residents and landowners
A fair amount of sun, breezy & getting hot for the holiday weekend. Record highs are...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast