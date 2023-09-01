Rock Ridge Orchard ready to celebrate everything fall with new harvest

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Fall isn’t here quite yet, but Rock Ridge Orchard in Edgar is already bringing on the fall festivities. They celebrated opening day on Friday with a variety of activities for kids.

The warm weather makes it feel a little weird to think about fall things as there are still 22 days until the first day of fall. However, Rock Ridge Orchard isn’t wasting any time getting into the autumn spirit.

As the summer wedding season slowly comes to an end for the event venue, orchard season is just beginning. “Orchard season is the minute September starts,” said Rock Ridge Orchard Manager Autumn Oertel.

Opening day for Rock Ridge Orchard brings out children and families who are eager to celebrate the harvest.

“This event is for our community. For those who want to get outside and learn where their food comes from,” added Orchard Co-owner Julie Knetter.

The orchard has a variety of apples to choose from. “I think what draws a lot of people in first is just the apple picking,” Oertel said. “Towards the end of the year, we have more varieties to pick. Today we have just one but then it can go to four or five different types of apples.”

The farm has 32 different apple options, but not all are in season. “Depending on mother nature and her unpredictability, we will do honey crisp,” Knetter said. “We’ll do these earlier varieties, then go to our mid varieties, like more honey crisps, cortlands, macintosh, and then sweet 16′s and wolf rivers.”

Oertel added, “They can pick big bags or small bags. Take a couple different sizes. Pick a couple different apples.”

Friday’s turnout was larger than expected. Staff were amazed with how many people showed up, but acknowledged that what they’ve added has only helped with the turnout.

Rock Ridge Orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. On the weekends they’re open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

