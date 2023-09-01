Portage Co. launches online comprehensive plan survey for residents and landowners

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County is currently undergoing a 10-year update of its comprehensive plan and is asking for public input through an online survey.

The comprehensive plan is a guide to the county’s physical, social, and economic development, with a 20-year vision for future planning and community decisions. As part of the plan update process, an online survey has been launched for Portage County residents and landowners to provide input on land development, services, and environmental protections.

The survey here is available through Sept. 15.

In addition to the survey opportunity, public input is also welcome in person at the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee meetings by email to steeringcommittee.pcwi@gmail.com or by mail to Portage County Planning & Zoning Department at 1462 Strongs Ave. in Stevens Point.

For more information about the Portage County Comprehensive Plan Update, or if you are unable to take the survey online, contact the Portage County Planner Kristen Johnson at 715-346-1334 or by email at johnsokr@co.portage.wi.gov.

