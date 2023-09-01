Pittsville football wins big, Tri-County falls at home

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pittsville Panthers took the 30-minute drive to Wisconsin Rapids Thursday night to face the Assumption Royals to kickstart week three of the high school football season. The Panthers rode their dynamic run game, rolling to a 60-16 win.

Pittsville took their opening drive and walked down the field, capping it off with a short Dalton Darr touchdown run. After a Royals’ field goal, the Panthers used another long drive to set up a short Dawson Luther touchdown.

The Royals would put together a long dive of their own, getting into field goal range, However, on their second field goal attempt, Luther got his hand on the kick and was returned to midfield by Kaden Schiller. They’d capitalize on that drive with a short run by Jacob Hardinger.

The run game only continued to heat up as before half, Luther would take a field-switching run to the house of over 50 yards to put the Panthers up 28-3. There was plenty more behind that as Pittsville rolled to a 60-16 win.

The Panthers improve to 3-0 and will host Pacelli next week. Assumption drops to 1-2 and travels to Marathon next Friday.

Elsewhere, in eight-player football, Tri-County fell short in their home opener to defending Michigan eight-player state champs North Central 42-6. The Jets rode a great night from their quarterback Jacob Gorzinski as North Central improved to 2-0. The Penguins fall to 0-2 and will host Goodman/Pembrine next week.

