New weekly UW Badgers player-focused NIL show ‘Wisconsin Huddle’ to air Sept. 1

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Team Lammi Media, in partnership with Morgan Murphy Media, has announced that they have created a new, first-of-its-kind NIL show, “Wisconsin Huddle TV Show” from Buck & Honey’s Restaurants in the Madison area.

The shows will air on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on Fox/WZAW. In addition to the show airing statewide, there will also be livestream, digital, social, and radio content available for fans to follow their favorite student-athletes.

Every week, the show will feature a current Wisconsin Badger NIL student-athlete as a co-host, and even as potential show directors. The NIL student-athletes across football, basketball, volleyball, and more will provide exclusive insight and take viewers “inside the huddle.”

Confirmed co-hosts include Heisman candidate Braelon Allen, leading returning receiver Chimere Dike, starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai, All-Big Ten point guard Chucky Hepburn, fan favorite Tyler Wahl, and many others.

“Thank you to Brian Burns and the Morgan Murphy Media team, thank you to Tom Anderson and his leadership team at Buck & Honey’s, and a huge thank you to our amazing student-athlete and TV affiliate partners for their vision and effort to make this program a reality. After producing over a thousand original episodes of media content covering the Packers, Brewers, Bears, Blackhawks, Vikings, Wild, Colts, Broncos, Dancing with the Stars, and more, we are unbelievably excited to launch our first NIL, college-focused media programming,” said Team Lammi CEO Brian Lammi. “On Wisconsin!”

Fans are encouraged to attend show tapings and be part of the live audience, admission is free.

Corporate media and hospitality sponsorships are available, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit UW Student-Athletes. Each month, a local charity will also share in the sales of NIL merchandise sold on-site at Buck & Honey’s.

Team Lammi has produced the Inside the Huddle TV Show for 22 straight seasons. This year, Inside the Huddle will surpass 400 episodes, more than Seinfeld, Game of Thrones, Modern Family, M*A*S*H, and most other shows in television history. Past hosts of Team Lammi-produced programming include Pat McAfee, Nate Burleson, Bart Starr, Jerry Kramer, AJ Dillon, Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson, Jonathan Lucroy, and John Kuhn.

