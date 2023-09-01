News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New weekly UW Badgers player-focused NIL show ‘Wisconsin Huddle’ to air Sept. 1

Wisconsin Huddle
Wisconsin Huddle(Team Lammi)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Team Lammi Media, in partnership with Morgan Murphy Media, has announced that they have created a new, first-of-its-kind NIL show, “Wisconsin Huddle TV Show” from Buck & Honey’s Restaurants in the Madison area.

The shows will air on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on Fox/WZAW. In addition to the show airing statewide, there will also be livestream, digital, social, and radio content available for fans to follow their favorite student-athletes.

Every week, the show will feature a current Wisconsin Badger NIL student-athlete as a co-host, and even as potential show directors. The NIL student-athletes across football, basketball, volleyball, and more will provide exclusive insight and take viewers “inside the huddle.”

Confirmed co-hosts include Heisman candidate Braelon Allen, leading returning receiver Chimere Dike, starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai, All-Big Ten point guard Chucky Hepburn, fan favorite Tyler Wahl, and many others.

“Thank you to Brian Burns and the Morgan Murphy Media team, thank you to Tom Anderson and his leadership team at Buck & Honey’s, and a huge thank you to our amazing student-athlete and TV affiliate partners for their vision and effort to make this program a reality. After producing over a thousand original episodes of media content covering the Packers, Brewers, Bears, Blackhawks, Vikings, Wild, Colts, Broncos, Dancing with the Stars, and more, we are unbelievably excited to launch our first NIL, college-focused media programming,” said Team Lammi CEO Brian Lammi. “On Wisconsin!”

Fans are encouraged to attend show tapings and be part of the live audience, admission is free.

Corporate media and hospitality sponsorships are available, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit UW Student-Athletes. Each month, a local charity will also share in the sales of NIL merchandise sold on-site at Buck & Honey’s.

Team Lammi has produced the Inside the Huddle TV Show for 22 straight seasons. This year, Inside the Huddle will surpass 400 episodes, more than Seinfeld, Game of Thrones, Modern Family, M*A*S*H, and most other shows in television history. Past hosts of Team Lammi-produced programming include Pat McAfee, Nate Burleson, Bart Starr, Jerry Kramer, AJ Dillon, Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson, Jonathan Lucroy, and John Kuhn.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian McDowell
Wood Co. man receives 10 life sentences for “unthinkable crimes” against children
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) waits for a kick-off during an NFL preseason...
Packers sign Iola native Kristian Welch to practice squad
Chief Kopp
Wausau Fire Department names new fire chief
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun

Latest News

Merrill Area Public Schools
DNR reports high PFAS levels at Pine River School in Merrill
Raise Your Voice is a mental health education and advocacy club growing in area school districts
Students prepare to help peers with mental health issues as school begins
Jury finds Portage Co. man guilty of sexually assaulting two children
ESPN's headquarters in Bristol
ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports