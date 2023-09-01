Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office short on correction officers

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a statewide shortage of correctional officers and it’s impacting some jails in central Wisconsin.

In an effort to improve its numbers, Lincoln County is in the middle of a recruitment effort for female officers.

“We are mandated by the state to have a certain number of female corrections officers on staff and available at all times of day, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, nights, weekends and holidays, and right now we are running a little bit short on the female staff,” said Lieutenant Andy VanderWyst with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Like many states, staffing problems have increased since the pandemic, making jails compete with other employers. Lieutenant VanderWyst said one contributing factor is pay. His department lacks signing bonuses. “I think there’s been a trend possibly as far as better pay, better benefits maybe in other areas whether that’s public or private career fields,” said Lieutenant VanderWyst.

However, Lincoln County is trying to be competitive by offering some incentives like providing all of the training including basic jail officer school. “Anybody that gets hired in that position in the jail at full-time rate is eligible for the Wisconsin retirement system which is a good benefit come time for retirement if you decide to make a career out of it,” said Lieutenant VanderWyst.

Lieutenant Vanderwyst said there are some consequences if they don’t get the positions filled. “We would have to cut back on our jail population and what that could mean is potentially sending inmates out to other facilities.”

It’s not something they want to do. Instead, they hope to fill open positions keeping their inmates and staff safe.

