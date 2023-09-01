KISS breaks ground on new restaurant ahead of Crandon concert

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Do you want another “Reason to Live?” call “Dr. Love,” “Mr. Speed” and “Beth” because it’s going to be one of those “Crazy Crazy Nights” in Crandon tonight.

The iconic rock and roll band KISS takes the stage at the Crandon International Raceway at 8:30 p.m. Earlier on Friday, the band was at the Potawatomi Casino for a new restaurant they had a hand in creating.

I hope you “Love it Loud” because the track is going to be filled with music soon and it won’t cost you a “Black Diamond,” general admission tickets are only $75. Crandon will soon be home to “Rock N’ Roll All Nite,” but the question on everyone’s mind is how a city with less than 2,000 people ended up hosting one of music’s most legendary bands?

The answer might be because people felt the need to ask that question.

“Nobody has to apologize or explain where they’re from. People who were born wherever they were born need to be proud of where they are from, and they are as important as anyone else,” said Paul Stanley, KISS lead vocalist.

The band also has a history with the tribe. The tribe worked with them on the new ‘Rock & Brews Bar’ in August. So, they knew who to call this time.

“We talked to them again and said we have a sister property up North and we’d love nothing more than to transform our flames bar into a new rock and brews experience and that’s how this all came together,” added Dominic Ortiz, CEO, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

The band was happy to come back and visit Wisconsin whose people the band says have a small-town charm.

“I think the coolest people are the ones that don’t care if they’re cool. Wisconsin has always been incredible to us. It’s really solid people,” Gene Simmons, KISS’s bass guitarist, said. He added, “You can go down the streets of New York and nobody will talk to you. You’ll feel alone even though you’re surrounded by thousands and thousands of people walking one way or the other. Big buildings, lots of activity, the city that never sleeps and all that but nobody is going to come over and say ‘hey, how are you doing? Nice to see you. Are you new?”

While some bands focus on the size of the stage or city they are playing, KISS prides itself on giving a good show, whether it’s to five people or 50,000.

“A crappy band with a big show is still a crappy band,” Simmons said.

