Jury finds Portage Co. man guilty of sexually assaulting two children

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 35-year-old Plover man was convicted by a jury on Thursday night on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12.

Khengzing Yang was charged in November of 2022 with sexually abusing two children in 2015. The children were approximately four and seven years old at the time of the abuse.

Both children testified druing the two-day trial about the sexual abuse they suffered. The crimes were first disclosed in July of 2022. In the time leading up to trial, another person disclosed they had been sexually assaulted by Yang. He was then charged separately with that incident.

The investigation was conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before returning guilty verdicts on all counts. Yang is now in custody at the Portage County Sheriff’s Office to await sentencing. Yang faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

