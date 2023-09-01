News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Jury finds Portage Co. man guilty of sexually assaulting two children

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 35-year-old Plover man was convicted by a jury on Thursday night on two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12.

Khengzing Yang was charged in November of 2022 with sexually abusing two children in 2015. The children were approximately four and seven years old at the time of the abuse.

Both children testified druing the two-day trial about the sexual abuse they suffered. The crimes were first disclosed in July of 2022. In the time leading up to trial, another person disclosed they had been sexually assaulted by Yang. He was then charged separately with that incident.

The investigation was conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before returning guilty verdicts on all counts. Yang is now in custody at the Portage County Sheriff’s Office to await sentencing. Yang faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

The sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 22.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian McDowell
Wood Co. man receives 10 life sentences for “unthinkable crimes” against children
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) waits for a kick-off during an NFL preseason...
Packers sign Iola native Kristian Welch to practice squad
Chief Kopp
Wausau Fire Department names new fire chief
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun

Latest News

ESPN's headquarters in Bristol
ESPN networks go dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems on busy night for sports
Juniper Rock on the North Country National Scenic Trail
Wisconsin to be featured in USDA Forest Services’ Fall Colors Report
FDA to finalize ban on menthol cigarettes in coming months
No. 19 Wisconsin opens first season of Luke Fickell’s tenure by hosting Buffalo