The Hilight Zone Week 3 Preview: Get motivated for Stratford vs Amherst

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s week three of Friday night lights and as we reach the second half of the first full month of high school football, the #4 Stratford Tigers and #7 Amherst Falcons go head-on in this week’s Game of the Week.

Stratford’s coming off a tough, blowout loss from Edgar last week.

Stratford Coach Jason Tubbs said this week has been a nice, crisp week, and feels as if the team has really turned up the intensity in practice. After losing to Edgar 40-6, Tubbs said the team needed to be reminded to play all four quarters and do things in all three phases to be successful.

“Executing our plays a little bit better and sustaining our blocks. I think those are two things that you can run a play, put it on the board it looks great,” said Tubbs. “But until they execute it and knowing who to block, defenses don’t just stand there anymore. They move around and change things, too.”

If the Tigers didn’t need more motivation, Coach Tubbs said that Stratford has only beaten Amherst once in the past 10 or 11 years, but his team is looking to finally change that this year.

The last time these two met was an intense Amherst win in the wake of their forfeited season.

After putting on a 65-19 clinic over Clintonville in week one, Amherst fell back down to earth losing 48-26 to Two Rivers last week. Their next test is now the Tigers.

Amherst Head Coach Mark Lusic said now that his team is back in conference play, he hopes there’s a sense of urgency.

“There better be, or else they’ll be in trouble.” After a 1-1 split to start the season, the Falcons are a young football team undergoing plenty of adjustments. Rather than falling into the inexperience, they’re keeping things level-headed though.

Coach Lusic shared, “The guys have been pretty even-keeled throughout the whole summer camp, the two days, all that kind of stuff, so it’s nice to see. But I think we need a sense of urgency and it’s the biggest thing this week we’ve been trying to instill into our guys that it’s conference now. Work’s cut out for us this week with Stratford coming to town and just trying to move forward and get better.”

Coach Lusic said QB Michael Benjiman played a much better second half in last week’s defeat and is hoping for him to build off that momentum.

If anything should be taken away from the meetings with these two teams, it’s that there will be plenty of motivation from one another poured onto the field tonight.

