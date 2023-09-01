First Alert Weather: Record-setting highs likely Labor Day Weekend with risk for fire weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This Labor Day Weekend will bring hot weather and likely record-setting highs for the region. Low humidity over the weekend will lead to an increased risk for fires to start and spread easily.

Sunny skies through the Labor Day Weekend. Turning hot by Sunday and Monday under low humidity (WSAW)

Great travel weather Friday, just make sure to grab the sunglasses and a water bottle! Sunny skies continue, highs warmer around the low to mid-80s. Winds will be breezy, gusting from the southwest up to 20-25 mph locally during the afternoon. It will stay dry and warm for high school football games on Friday evening. Readings in the 70s.

Southwest winds will be breezy Friday up to 25 mph (WSAW)

High School Football forecast Friday nights will be great with sunshine/clear skies and temperatures mild in the 70s (WSAW)

Due to the low humidity and breezy winds in combination with the ongoing drought situation, an elevated fire weather danger could develop during the afternoon to early evening hours, Friday.

Risk for fire weather Friday afternoon over Central Wisconsin (WSAW)

A slight chance for a passing shower or isolated storm Saturday morning, though most will remain dry. Otherwise, morning clouds will clear to sunshine for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. A tad humid for some during the day.

An isolated shower or brief storm is possible for a small portions of the region Saturday. (WSAW)

Expecting sunny and dry weather Sunday and Monday, but it will be hot! Near record or record-setting highs are anticipated for many. Highs near the mid-90s. This Labor Day could break a nearly century old record high temperature. Unlike our previous rounds of heat we’ve seen this summer, the heat we see Sunday into Labor Day will feature low humidity levels. Winds expected to be breezy or gusty at times.

We could beat a century old record high for this Labor Day (WSAW)

Dry dew points and humidity levels Friday, Sunday and Monday (WSAW)

While Sunday and Monday will be the hottest days this weekend, the combination of low humidity, breezy winds, and on-going severe drought issues will increase the risk for elevated fire dangers for much of the region. This means fires can easily start or spread in these weather conditions. Make sure to be careful if you are doing any burning or working with the grill. We will monitor the temperatures and fire risk on Sunday and Monday for a potential First Alert Weather Day.

Due to the dry air, heat, drought, winds, fires can easily start and spread this weekend. (WSAW)

Heading back to work and school Tuesday, high temperatures will stay very warm, upper 80s to low 90s. Sunshine along with some clouds expected. We could use more rain, as the drought continues across the area.

The latest drought monitor showing severe and extreme drought state wide (WSAW)

The next best shot at showers or storms could be later Tuesday or Tuesday night into Wednesday. A cold front tracks in later Tuesday, bringing showers or storms to the area. Rain to linger into Wednesday, with cooler air. Highs to drop back into the 70s middle of the next work week.

